I only work ten minutes a day and my boss doesn't know it - here's how

Taking advantage of teleworking, this employee works ten minutes a day instead of the eight hours requested by his bosses.

Has teleworking reduced the number of hours worked by employees? There is nothing to confirm this, quite the contrary. Since the Covid pandemic in France, more and more companies have decided to maintain this practice, from which some smart people still benefit. This is the case of an anonymous user of the Reddit platform, who said in a publication that he had completely surfed the wave of teleworking to... do something else with his days.

By automating most of his daily tasks, this IT employee claims to only work... ten minutes a day! “I automated my work over a year ago and I didn’t tell anyone,” is even the title of his post on the forum, which triggered a wave of comments and reactions. The job of this employee, an employee of a medium-sized law firm, is to process the digital evidence used during the trials for which his company's counsel are responsible.

This work on confidential elements requires flawless and daily monitoring. Since the Covid pandemic, the employee has asked to work remotely, before developing techniques to lighten his days. “In about a week, I was able to write, debug (find and fix computer problems, editor's note.) and perfect a simple script that did all of my work,” he explains on Reddit.

Since implementing the script, his workdays have been completely transformed: "I clock in every day, play video games or do whatever I want, and at the end of the day, I check the newspapers to make sure everything went well...then I clock in again. I'm only at my desk maybe 10 minutes a day." If teleworking has allowed many employees to gain in comfort of life, it has also allowed a lucky few to minimize their workload and their working time in favor of other leisure activities.

In response to his post on Reddit, this IT specialist received thousands of admiring messages, praising his ingenuity. "For a while I felt guilty, like I was ripping off the law firm, but eventually I convinced myself that as long as everyone is happy, there's no harm. I do exactly what they hired me to do, all the work is done on time and I'm enjoying my life. Win, win for everyone involved," he justifies in his post.