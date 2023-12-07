I'm a vet and you should definitely stop doing this to your dog - it can be serious

This common practice among dog owners should be absolutely avoided according to veterinarians.

Adopting a four-legged companion is never a trivial matter. And even when you think you're doing the right thing, you sometimes have to be wary. This is particularly the case for the diet of our dogs, which is the subject of many beliefs, whether founded or completely false. Even dangerous for your animals. If more and more dog owners are wondering about the nutritional qualities of foods purchased in supermarkets, with some opting for homemade diets, beware: this is not always a good idea.

While the intention of providing a healthy, natural diet is laudable, it is crucial to understand the nuances and risks associated with this practice, as the nutritional needs of dogs are very specific. It is therefore important to answer them correctly. One of the major risks associated with homemade diets is nutritional imbalance. If the ingredients used by owners seeking the well-being of their dog, a homemade diet should especially not lead to deficiencies in certain essential nutrients, particularly vitamins and minerals.

The American site Buzzfeed asked the question to a professional veterinarian. According to him, it is crucial to emphasize that a homemade diet requires professional supervision, as errors in meal composition can lead to serious health problems in animals. Before opting for a homemade diet, it is imperative to consult a veterinarian. The nutritional needs of dogs vary depending on various factors such as their age, size, breed and specific health conditions. Veterinarians are trained to develop nutritional plans tailored to each animal, ensuring the correct balance of nutrients.

"As an animal health professional, I have observed cases where well-meaning owners have accidentally made their dogs sick by feeding them inappropriately. Unbalanced diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies, gastrointestinal upset and even more serious problems such as bladder stones,” explains the veterinarian.

According to him, the key to keeping your pet healthy on a homemade diet is to vary it. “For example, feeding your dog only chicken and sweet potatoes is completely unbalanced.” Among the foods to avoid, we will also note bread, cooked bones, garlic and onions, cold meats, or, as is well known, chocolate.