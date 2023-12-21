How to refuse a holiday meal without offending loved ones - it's easier than you think

During this end-of-year period, refusing a meal can be synonymous with falling out with loved ones. But there is a diplomatic solution.

During this holiday season, it's hard to do everything. But above all, it's hard to say no. Whether to his family or loved ones. More or less significant stress can therefore be felt, particularly when we feel forced to go to a Christmas or New Year's lunch or dinner. In the United States, a study even found that Americans lost an average of an hour of sleep per night during this period, due to the overall anxiety felt. The Christmas period, although magical and joyful, then turns into a nightmare.

However, psychologists agree to emphasize the importance of taking care of yourself, particularly by prioritizing your sleep. Hence the importance of knowing how to say no. Even if it's counterintuitive and Humans tend to take the easy yes, especially during the holiday season! A study recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology highlights a phenomenon called “Christmas burnout.” Simply put, most people overestimate the consequences of declining an invitation. And yet, the majority of people we say “no” to won’t feel as offended as we think.

But for this, you must justify your refusal. The main fear of saying “no” is not being invited again. According to these scientists, it is therefore advisable to think carefully before responding to an invitation. And above all, by agreeing to keep time for yourself, and therefore organize your schedule well. Including and especially, during the end-of-year holidays.

To justify your “no” to an invitation, you can put forward a financial argument. For example, saying "unfortunately I can't afford it" will be taken better than saying "I don't have time, I'm too busy". Whatever reason you give for declining an invitation, make your response kind and polite. But above all, let it be clear and definitive: there is nothing worse than waiting for someone who said “maybe.”

If you cannot morally decline an invitation - the traditional family Christmas dinner for example, do not hesitate to express your feelings and your questions. Talking always feels good. In conclusion, saying “no” during the holidays is essential to maintaining your mental health and well-being. “The main thing to remember is not that you have to skip events,” explains Julian Givi, co-author of the survey. "But if you're feeling really burned out, saying 'no' isn't the end of the world."

While this may cause concern, most feared consequences do not materialize, and there are thoughtful ways to decline invitations skillfully and without offending those close to you.