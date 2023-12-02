Garbage sorting: the rules change on January 1 with a 35 euro fine for those who do not respect them

From January 1, 2024, trash sorting will change. Here is the new rule to know if you want to avoid the 35 euro fine.

From January 1, 2024, new rules come into force in France concerning the sorting of waste, in particular bio-waste. Until now we threw them in the classic trash cans. It's finish ! From the start of next year, increased vigilance will be required to properly sort this waste.

Biowaste, representing around 30% of French household waste, includes biodegradable waste such as vegetable peelings, coffee grounds, bread, cheese rinds, and even wilted flowers. Their proper treatment is crucial because, when decomposed naturally, they help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is why they will now have to be sorted separately from other waste. These changes, resulting from the 2020 anti-waste law, aim to reduce the environmental impact of organic waste.

Contrary to some information found on the Internet, it will not be obligatory to have a composter at home. For most people this is totally unrealistic because a composter requires space, sometimes smells bad and you have to use the compost produced by a family. In reality, the objective is to provide each household with a solution for sorting this waste. The options available include individual or collective composting bins, but also separate collection without composting. This means that in some cities, there will be (or there already is) one more trash can to take out. Generally brown in color, it is intended to recycle this famous bio-waste.

Some municipalities already offer composting solutions, such as the collective composters installed in Paris. Others offer individual bins or collective containers for specific collection. These initiatives will enable a smoother transition to the new waste management system.

Be careful because for individuals, a fixed fine of 35 euros will be applied in the event of non-compliance with the new sorting rules. However, some flexibility is expected during this transition year. Finally, for those living in co-ownership or in residences managed by a social landlord, the installation of a compost bin requires approval. This can be obtained by agreement of the union council or, in certain cases, by a simple agreement by email.