Explore the history of your last name for free with Geneanet

Find out the origin of your last name with Geneanet! Immerse yourself in the world of genealogy and reveal the secrets of your family heritage. We explain how to do it below.

Searching for the origin of your last name with Geneanet is like going on an adventure into your past. The site transforms once-laborious genealogical research into a rewarding and practical adventure, thanks to its vast database and intuitive interface.

How to do ? Go to the Geneanet website and type your last name in the search bar. The site will then automatically search its entire database for all occurrences of your surname in order to give you the most complete results possible, at no cost.

From the results page, you have access to a world map with the distribution of your last name around the world. The more intense the color, the more people with your last name are in the designated region. And that's not all ! Geneanet also offers you the distribution over the centuries, the ranking of the 12 municipalities where the name is the most popular and the main family trees already started by other users of the site which contain the family name.

Do you want to know the deeper meaning of your last name, in addition to its geographical and historical origin? Geneanet offers a fascinating onomastic dictionary, containing more than 120,000 etymologies, adding a cultural and linguistic dimension to this personal quest. This in-depth exploration of names offers an enriching perspective, connecting individuals to the cultural and historical richness linked to their ancestors, and opens new avenues for understanding their own identity.

Find out the origin of your last name on the Geneanet website.

This interactive map is only the visible part of a colossal database of 9 billion individuals around the world. It invites you to go further and search for your family in the family trees of 5 million members, in millions of period works and newspapers, in digitized registers... and thus find the trace of your ancestors and of your cousins ​​through the centuries in just a few clicks.

The interconnection of family trees of members across the world indeed offers the possibility of discovering extensive and varied family ties. If you search for your grandparents on Geneanet, you have more than a half chance of finding their family tree for free! The Geneanet site, the European leader, democratizes the practice of genealogy, making it accessible to everyone.

Geneanet offers a multitude of other free genealogy services to better understand your family's history. We have selected a few for you.

This is possible thanks to Geneanet's "Save our graves" service, which contributes to the preservation of family heritage. By photographing the graves and sharing them on Geneanet, members of the site contribute to a huge database. This not only helps preserve family history, but also makes genealogical research easier for others. It is a valuable tool for connecting people with their family past and preserving memories of their ancestors.

Geneanet's "Yesterday and Today" service makes this possible. This innovative feature allows you to compare old and current photos of important places in their family history. By uploading vintage photos of homes, schools, or other significant places, then juxtaposing them with current images, Geneanet members create a visual bridge between the past and the present. This unique service enriches the genealogy experience by adding a visual and emotional dimension, providing a unique perspective on the evolution of places and family memories.

Geneanet's GeneaStar service is here to answer this captivating question. This unique feature allows you to discover and explore genealogical connections with famous people. By providing information about their family tree, Geneanet members can see how their ancestors relate to historical figures or contemporary celebrities.

The service dedicated to the origin of Geneanet first names is there to enlighten your curiosity. This service allows you to discover the history, etymology and popularity of a first name across eras and regions. By simply entering a first name on Geneanet, you can access a wealth of information, including linguistic variations, cultural history, and even famous people sharing the same first name.

Today, with platforms like Geneanet, everyone has the unique opportunity to reconnect with their past, explore their roots and build their own family tree. This adventure in personal and family history is now accessible to all, inviting everyone to undertake a fascinating journey to discover their heritage and identity.

To learn more about all the services offered by Geneanet, visit geneanet.org.