Do you often wake up at 3:29 a.m.? There is a good reason for this

If you can't sleep in the middle of the night, know that you're not alone. In fact, millions of people experience this every night - and a study shows it's due to something completely normal.

Did you wake up last night around 3:29 a.m.? If so, there is indeed a good reason - whether you are a man or a woman. Let's start with women. According to a study, three out of four women report that insomnia is one of the side effects of their menopause. And according to that same study, 3:29 a.m. is precisely the most common time for these women to wake up. And there is a completely natural explanation for this insomnia.

During menopause, the body's hormones change, leading to a decrease in melatonin production. This hormone regulates our circadian rhythm and ensures deep and restorative sleep. And when there's less of it, there's also less sleep - or at least poorer quality sleep. According to the study, released to mark World Menopause Day on October 18, 69% of women say insomnia has a negative effect on their well-being.

If women are affected by menopause, men also have their share of problems. Men between the ages of 40 and 50 may experience a condition very similar to menopause in women, called andropause in men. Unlike women, there is no clear sign - such as the cessation of menstruation - to mark this transition in men. However, for both sexes, there is a drop in hormone levels, which can lead to sleep problems.

Men and women often make a big mistake when they wake up in the middle of the night: looking at their phone. This is a very bad idea, say the researchers behind the study: “It is worrying that so many people are turning to screens, as this risks over-stimulating the brain, making it even more difficult to sleep,” says the Dr. Clare Spencer. Instead, she recommends adopting good sleep routines and using relaxation techniques when insomnia strikes.

Waking up in the middle of the night, for example at 3:29 a.m., can be particularly frustrating. First of all, it is essential to stay calm and avoid staring at the clock. Indeed, stressing about the time left before waking up only increases anxiety and delays sleep. Adopting a deep breathing technique, such as the 4-7-8 method, can be helpful. Inhale deeply, hold your breath, then exhale slowly. This technique often helps calm the mind and body.

Also make sure your bedroom is conducive to sleep: it should be dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature. It is essential to avoid all screens, as blue light can disrupt your sleep cycle. If after about twenty minutes you are still awake, try reading a little or getting up briefly for a gentle activity before trying to go to bed again.