Do you know why the caps are now stuck to the bottles? Here is the explanation.

You've probably noticed a little difference on the caps of your favorite drinks... they are now attached to the bottles. But do you know why?

On packaging for milk, vegetable drinks, fruit juices, or on water or soda bottles, our caps now have a sort of “umbilical cord”. Indeed, from July 3, 2024, in accordance with the Waste Law which came into force last year and Directive (EU) 2019/904 on the reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment of 2019, all bottle caps or packaging up to 3 liters must remain attached to the rest of the container. This law is a direct response to growing concerns about plastic waste and its impact on the environment.

The objective of this new regulation is clear: to ensure that the clasp (cap) is recycled with the rest of the packaging. It may seem like a small change, but its impact on the environment could be significant. Plastic bottle caps and cigarette butts are among the most common litter items on European beaches, according to a technical report from the EU's Joint Research Centre. By tackling this source of pollution, the EU aims to significantly reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in our oceans and on our beaches.

This measure complements the standard which prohibits the marketing of the ten single-use plastic waste most found on European beaches. This standard, which was implemented from July 3, 2021, states that single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon stems and cotton buds can no longer be sold in EU markets. The ban is part of a broader initiative to reduce plastic pollution and encourage more sustainable consumption practices.

These regulations reflect a growing awareness of the negative impact of plastic waste on the environment. By implementing these changes, the EU hopes to not only reduce plastic pollution but also raise public awareness of the importance of recycling and responsible waste management. This approach shows that even small changes in our consumption habits can have a significant positive impact on our environment.