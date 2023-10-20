Delicious baked potato recipe: we'll enjoy it for less than 2 euros per portion

Are you looking for a quick, inexpensive recipe? Discover how tasty an economical meal can be with this sublime recipe for baked potatoes with sour cream and bacon. Everyone at the table will be won over!

When it comes to cooking on the cheap, we can't miss one ingredient in particular: the good old potato. Not only is it versatile, but it keeps you satisfied for a long time and you can buy a kilo for less than two euros. In addition, it is also popular with children, an essential criterion when cooking for the family. So today's recipe pays homage to the potato. These delicious baked potatoes are easy to prepare, extremely tasty, and require few ingredients. Per serving, they cost less than $2.

For 4 servings you will need:

Here's how to do it:

1. Wash the potatoes and scrub them thoroughly. Fill the kettle with water and bring to a boil. Place the potatoes in a saucepan, add boiling water and cook for about 15 minutes. Then drain, dry with absorbent paper and wrap in aluminum foil.

2. Preheat the oven to 200°C in convection mode. Place the potatoes on the middle rack and bake for about 20 minutes. Check with a knife to see if they are tender after cooking.

3. While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the filling. Start by mixing together the sour cream, salt, pepper, chives, sugar and vinegar to make the sauce. Then brown the bacon in a pan.

4. Wearing gloves, remove the potatoes from the oven and cut them lengthwise through the aluminum foil. Open them gently. If desired, sprinkle with cheese and melt briefly in the oven. Then remove the potatoes, garnish with the homemade sour cream, a little chives, fried bacon and cheese. It's ready!

What's nice about this baked potato recipe is that you can modify it however you want. Try a vegetarian version by replacing the bacon with diced peppers. They provide wonderful freshness and are very crunchy. As an alternative to sour cream, you can make a pesto topping. Simply mix the sour cream with two teaspoons of pesto and top the potatoes. Sprinkle with grated mozzarella to finish.