Could you become a train driver? SNCF is recruiting dozens of drivers throughout France - training is offered

Numerous advantages, free training and the possibility of being the master on board: this is what the job of train driver offers. And dozens of positions are open.

Every day, 5 million people board the 15,000 trains that crisscross France. Behind this impressive figure, there are the train drivers. If you've always dreamed of being at the heart of this adventure, it may be time to take flight, because SNCF is currently looking for new talents to join its ranks. As a driver, you will not only be responsible for the safety of passengers and goods, but also for the regularity and punctuality of traffic. You will be the sole master on board your cabin, and in constant contact with the SNCF teams to ensure the smooth running of missions. These positions are available almost throughout France and are accessible on the SNCF recruitment website.

Depending on your profile and the needs of the company, two free training courses will be offered to you. The first, lasting 6 months, will allow you to prepare and drive passenger trains, while the second, lasting 1 year, will allow you to drive passenger trains on commercial lines . Whichever route you choose, you will be trained in safety procedures and railway signaling, ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers.

If you are concerned about stability and career progression, SNCF is the ideal employer. The company provides comprehensive training for those who wish to get into train driving. In addition, it regularly offers specific internal training to enable drivers to progress to other positions. The remuneration at the end of the initial training is also attractive, ranging up to 2,800 euros per month depending on your profile and experience. By joining SNCF, you will also have access to many advantages. Beyond remuneration, the company offers housing assistance, social protection, travel facilities, employee savings, and many other benefits linked to the works council.

As for the prerequisites for applying, they are not restrictive. Whether you hold a baccalaureate 2 or 3, a Bac, a CAP, BEP or other similar diplomas, you are invited to apply. The SNCF is above all looking for individuals with essential qualities such as autonomy, rigor, responsiveness, concentration, composure, responsibility and punctuality. If you are tempted by the adventure, do not hesitate to familiarize yourself with the driving professions by registering for the MOOC offered by SNCF, which will offer you an overview of the profession and allow you to integrate a privileged recruitment process.