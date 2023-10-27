Are you quick at mental arithmetic? Calculate animal weight in under 11 seconds

This little exercise will allow you to put your neurons to the test. You need to find the total weight of a dog, a cat and a mouse.

A mental challenge usually involves deciphering a riddle, deciphering a code, finding an object or identifying an anomaly in an image. Regularly practicing these math challenges not only improves our problem-solving skills, but also provides brain training, boosting neural connections and mental alertness. Ready to test the sharpness of your neurons with this puzzle?

In the image shown below, three animals are shown: a dog, a cat and a mouse. An intriguing challenge is provided, showing three combinations of these animals and asking you to decipher the weight of each, as well as determine the total weight of the group. Will you be able to do it in just 11 seconds? The timer starts now!

Solving this riddle requires a keen and perceptive mind, capable of perceiving the subtleties in a limited time. This puzzle not only tests your logical and analytical skills, but also your quick thinking. The weight of the animals is presented in the image following these equations:

To solve the riddle, simply add everything up:

(Dog Mouse) (Dog Cat) (Cat Mouse) = 20 24 10 kg

i.e. 2 dogs, 2 cats, 2 mice = 54 kg

And divide everything by two:

1 dog, 1 cat, 1 mouse = 27 kg (i.e. 54/2)

The trap of this game lies in the fact that one can be tempted to want to calculate the weight of each animal. It is possible but it requires doing several calculations which are very long. However, finding the weight of each animal is not necessary to find the weight of the whole. To solve this riddle, it was necessary to observe that each animal is present twice in the images and that we can therefore divide by two to find the weight.