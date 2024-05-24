A new Nutella hits the shelves: the rumor was true

Nutella will launch a new recipe for its famous spread. The Italian brand has confirmed a launch before the end of 2024.

On the occasion of its birthday, Nutella has concocted quite a surprise for its fans. A new Nutella recipe is about to hit supermarket shelves! We are not talking about a biscuit or an ice cream but rather a new version of its famous hazelnut spread, launched on the market in 1964 and which is therefore celebrating its 60th anniversary. Undisputed market leader, Nutella has confirmed in Italy the rumors that have been circulating for some time concerning this new variation.

This revolutionary version of Nutella will be vegan. Fans of the original recipe can rest assured, however, that it will complement the existing offering, as the brand clarified during a trade show bringing together the Italian retail giants. It is nevertheless a small revolution on a product consumed so much each year by the French. For several months, speculation about a possible vegan Nutella had been circulating among specialists, based on growing demand and a booming market. Many recipes for homemade spreads are available on the web and offer more or less satisfactory alternatives. But this time, it is indeed the official manufacturer who is embarking on the adventure with this new product!

What will be the composition of this vegan Nutella and what will be the differences with the traditional recipe? To create vegan Nutella, the brand had to remove a key ingredient from its preparation: lactose powder. Nutella thus kills two birds with one stone by also targeting lactose intolerant people. According to several Italian media present at the event, lactose will be replaced by ingredients of plant origin in the new formula. The exact name of this Nutella still remains a mystery, but Ferrero had already registered the "Nutella plant-based" trademark last December with the Italian Patent Office, according to the Askanews press agency. In France, various labels and logos still coexist and Ferrero could opt for a new name.

Regarding the taste, you will have to wait for its release to form an opinion, but Nutella promises that this vegan version will offer "the same and unique taste experience" as the original Nutella. It is therefore a “new addition to the Nutella family”. Both recipes should also continue to incorporate palm oil, a controversial ingredient due to its environmental impact. If vegan Nutella will therefore technically be free of any animal products, several Italian media point out that certain vegan consumers could choose not to buy it because of its ecological footprint.

This new variation without ingredients of animal origin will be available from fall 2024 in Italy. The launch date in France has not yet been communicated by Ferrero France, but it is difficult to imagine that Ferrero will deprive itself of other European markets, including France. According to the brand, Nutella production has increased by 20% in recent years.