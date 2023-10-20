A little dog is hidden in this pile of wood...but where - if you find him you get 10/10 on both eyes

Hundreds of logs are stacked in the yard of this house - and somewhere there is a little four-legged friend hiding. Can you find the animal? You have seven seconds.

There is really a lot of wood accumulated in this yard. At first glance, you might think that there is nothing in the photo other than tree trunks. However, if you look closely, you'll find something cute and fluffy in the picture: a dog!

Find the dog ! Can you spot the animal among the pieces of wood? You have seven seconds to complete this challenge. The timer starts now! Click on the image to view it in a larger format and have a better chance of finding your lost doggie!

Time is running out, the seven seconds pass quickly. Still have no idea where the little dog is? Don't worry, very few people manage to find the dog in such a short time. Look one last time, the answer comes.

The brown colored dog and the logs share a similar hue that blends naturally into the surroundings of this woodpile. The patterns, textures and shadows of the dog's fur can mimic the grooves and irregularities of the wood, making visual distinction complicated. Additionally, because the dog is motionless, its silhouette blends easily into the pile of logs, adding to the illusion. The human eye is conditioned to recognize familiar patterns and shapes, but in this case the similarity of colors and textures makes it difficult.