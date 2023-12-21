A little cat hid in this picture... But where? Take the test!

A little cat hid around this fireplace. Can you find the animal in less than ten seconds?

The Christmas spirit is everywhere! A traditional festival par excellence, it is accompanied by lights, decorations of all kinds, but also, and why not, visual games. Linternaute has put together one for you especially for the Christmas holidays. A game less simple than it probably seems, but oh so entertaining, which fits into this period of joy and magic that is the holiday season. The goal of this game couldn't be simpler: in this image representing a fireplace decorated with Christmas decorations, a crackling fire in the hearth, there is a mischievous little cat hiding.

Your mission is simple: find it among these sparkling decorations. But you don't have all the vacation time... Instead, count ten seconds! This is enough if your eyes are working properly. So here's an easy way to find out. To help you in your mission, you can click on the image below to enlarge it and better see the details which may lead you to our mischievous cat hidden in the photo.

So, are you ready for this visual challenge? We remind you that you only have ten seconds to find the little animal! Your timer starts now! Let's go ! Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four...

This visual game is now complete! Ten seconds have passed! So how did you get on? Did you manage to find the cat hidden among those Christmas packages placed around the fireplace? If you've unmasked him, congratulations, you have a keen eye and can boast of your insight.

For those who were unable to find the animal in this image, nothing serious. The solution below has a circle to clearly show you the location of the little cat. As you can see, the playful animal was hidden on the left of the fireplace, near the fire!

The color of the four-legged animal approaches that of the fireplace frame, it becomes difficult to see for the most tired or least trained eyes. Trompe l'oeil games and optical illusions of this kind have the capacity to challenge everyone's visual perception, even if it sometimes annoys the less patient...

The Christmas cat hunt is a joyful and fun activity to share with your friends or family. Maybe even play together! After all, that's what the holiday season is all about: spending festive, quality time with those you love.