A leopard is hiding in this image, you get 10/10 on both eyes if you can spot it

Take a good look at this photo of the savannah. A leopard hid there, ready to pounce to eat its prey. Will you be able to flush him out?

Leopards are among the stealthiest hunters on the planet, managing to avoid detection with deadly efficiency thanks to their spots. This predator is perfectly camouflaged in its surroundings as it stalks its prey. In addition to remaining silent when approaching their prey, camouflage is one of the keys to these big cats' tracking ability.

Will you be better than a gazelle at spotting the leopard? Although leopard print spots make these creatures stand out in a zoo, it's the opposite in the wild, where there are lots of light and dark areas in quick succession in a more natural way - like looking at through long grass – the pattern is an evolutionary advantage. To play in better conditions, click on the image to view it in full screen.

Did you find the leopard? If so, well done you avoided being his next meal! In any case, be aware that the leopard's camouflage not only helps it in hunting, but also protects it from the potential threat of larger predators such as lions - who share their habitat and compete for the same prey. Didn't find the leopard? It is circled at the base of the tree trunk below.

To spot a leopard hiding in a real savannah, you have to pay attention to subtle details. Leopards use their spotted coats to camouflage themselves in tall grass and shrubs. Look for unusual patterns or spots that stand out among the grasses.

Listen carefully to wildlife sounds, as animals can alert you to the presence of a predator. Use binoculars to peer from a distance. Be patient and still, as leopards can stay still for a long time. Finally, look for signs of movement or tracks on the ground that could indicate their recent passage.