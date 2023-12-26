15 professions with guaranteed jobs in Canada for French people who want to change country

Do you dream of changing countries? Canada opens its arms and guarantees you a job if you work in one of these 15 sectors.

The dream of many French people is to find a job, a new opportunity in another country, a country where the economy is more dynamic. A great country option with thousands of opportunities is Canada. The country offers diverse employment opportunities, quality of life, security and high-level education.

Canada is a developed country that suffers from a lack of qualified professionals. This is a great option for French people who want to earn a living in another country. The proof is that 22% of Canadians were not born in the country, meaning they emigrated there because of work opportunities and improved quality of life.

Find out now which professions can make you change countries in 2024.

Nursing – Canada is facing a shortage of nurses, making the profession an excellent option for foreigners interested in working and residing in the country. To enter the field, it is necessary to have a bachelor's degree in nursing and registration with the regulatory authority of the province. Additionally, it is essential to obtain registration with the Canadian Nurses Association or the Canadian Council of Practical Nursing Regulators (CCPNR). The average salary of a nurse in Canada ranges from 30,000 to 60,000 euros per year.

Industrial Electrician – This role does not require a college degree, but does require experience and training. The highest salaries are offered by industries located in the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Manitoba. The average salary for an industrial electrician in Canada is around €57,000 per year.

Accountant – Businesses are looking for accountants to monitor budgets, income and expenses. Qualification includes holding a bachelor's degree in accounting and obtaining CPA (Certified Professional Accountant) certification. The average salary for an accountant in Canada ranges from 26,000 to 52,000 euros per year.

Heavy Equipment Mechanic - Qualified heavy equipment mechanics, from various parts of the world, have the opportunity to immigrate to Canada. They are responsible for maintaining excavators, cranes, agricultural and mining equipment. The average salary for a heavy equipment mechanic in Canada ranges from 48,000 to 62,000 euros per year.

Human Resources Manager – Canadian businesses are seeking immigrants to meet job market demand, making it essential to hire competent HR managers to drive talent recruitment. The average salary for an HR manager in Canada is around €61,000 per year.

Pharmacist - To practice the profession of pharmacist in Canada, it is necessary to have a degree in pharmacy and to be approved for the examination conducted by the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada (PEBC). The average salary of a pharmacist in Canada is around 61,000 euros per year.

Welder – Companies require the welder to have a professional qualification and experience, although it is not necessary to have a university degree. Additionally, specializing in underwater welding can increase your chances of getting hired. The average salary of a welder in Canada is around 50,000 euros per year.

Veterinarian – Given Canadians’ love of pets, veterinarians find a vibrant job market. Professionals must obtain a license from the provincial regulatory body to practice the profession in the country. The average salary of a veterinarian in Canada is around 65,000 euros per year.

Web Developer – Also known as a programmer, the web developer uses their front-end and back-end knowledge to create applications that run on the Internet, such as apps and websites. The average salary for a web developer in Canada ranges from 29,000 to 77,000 euros per year.

Supply Chain Manager - Professionals with supply chain experience in France have a good chance of finding employment in Canada. The field of logistics is growing and is making several hires. The manager, for example, supervises all parts of the chain to ensure smooth operation. The average salary for a supply chain manager in Canada ranges from 37,000 to 79,000 euros per year.

Physiotherapist – Canada’s growing aging population has increased work opportunities for physiotherapists. It is necessary to have a diploma from a university accredited by the Canadian Physiotherapy Association. The average salary for a physiotherapist in Canada ranges from 32,000 to 63,000 euros per year.

Electrical Engineer – Those who study electrical engineering gain the skills to design, analyze, test and build electrical components The average salary for an electrical engineer in Canada ranges from 35,000 to 89,000 euros per year.

Aerospace Engineer - The Aerospace Engineer plays crucial roles in various phases of the manufacturing and maintenance of aerospace vehicles and systems. The average salary for an aerospace engineer in Canada is around 67,000 euros per year.

Software Engineer – Software engineers are sought after by technology companies, especially in the province of Ontario, considered the “New Silicon Valley”. They play a vital role in the development of computer programs and applications. The average salary of a software engineer in Canada is around 69,000 euros per year.

Security Analyst – Another prominent IT profession in Canada is that of a security analyst, who uses computer knowledge to create security barriers in systems and prevent data leaks. The average salary for a security analyst in Canada ranges from 33,000 to 64,000 euros per year.

To find a job in Canada, it is essential to follow some tips. First, perfecting your English skills is crucial, as employers value mastery of this language. It is essential to adapt your CV to the Canadian template, which should be shorter and focused on relevant information such as projects, scholarships and volunteering. In addition, writing a Cover Letter, a cover letter that highlights your background and your qualities, is crucial in the Canadian context. When submitting your CV, it is recommended to use specific Canada job platforms, such as Indeed, Jobs in Canada, Kijiji and Canadajobs. However, it is also important to update your profile on LinkedIn and participate in groups on Facebook dedicated to work opportunities in the country.