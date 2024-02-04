This resort has been voted the best ski area in the Alps, the view is sublime

This resort is still distinguished by its large ski area and its unique panorama.

Whether you're looking for challenging slopes, breathtaking scenery, or simply a quiet escape to a picturesque alpine village, a ski resort in the Alps offers an experience like no other. This is the promise of an unforgettable stay in the heart of one of the most beautiful panoramas in the world, offering the best of Alpine landscapes. And this is starting to become known since its ski area was elected “best ski area in the Alps” in 2024 as part of awards organized every two years.

The resort previously won in 2014, 2016 and 2020, with the award based on a study carried out during the 2022/23 winter season, surveying 50,000 winter sports enthusiasts in 54 leading ski areas, rating 14 key satisfaction criteria. The winner shone in categories such as the size of the ski area, the comfort of transport, the quality of the slopes, the guaranteed snow, the safety on the slopes, as well as the gastronomic offer, both in the village and in the area skiable. These strengths allowed it to achieve the highest rating in terms of overall satisfaction among the 54 best ski areas.

This ski area is Matterhorn Ski Paradise, in Switzerland. It is associated with the Zermatt station. The Zermatt International Ski Area offers up to 360km of slopes, offering breathtaking views of the Matterhorn, one of the most iconic and photographed peaks in the world. The shape of the summit even gave inspiration to a famous brand of Swiss chocolates, the famous Toblerone!

But Zermatt isn't just a skiers' paradise; it is also a magnificent village, whose architecture dates back to the 13th century, and which is distinguished by its pedestrian character. Surrounded by 38 peaks reaching up to 4,000 meters above sea level, the village offers a spectacular and photogenic setting.

The Matterhorn Glacier, with its view stretching across three countries, allows skiers to enjoy the slopes of Cervinia's sunny side. The return to the village of Zermatt is an experience in itself, offering one of the longest runs in Europe with a vertical drop of 2,263 meters from the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise to Zermatt.

A charming feature of Zermatt is its exclusive accessibility by train, adding a touch of adventure and authenticity to the trip. This unique feature helps preserve the calm and clean air of the village, while providing a memorable travel experience upon arrival. The only downside is the price since Zermatt is among the most expensive ski resorts in the Alps, both for the pass and for the accommodation or catering on site. The view of the Matterhorn comes at a cost...