This legendary hotel inspired a famous novel and is easy to visit

This hotel is one of the most legendary in the world. It inspired numerous works including one of the masterpieces of the detective novel.

It’s a hotel where every wall seems to hide a secret and a place that inspired one of the most famous detective novels of all time. Upon entry, the place amazes with its luxury and opulence. The oversized chandeliers, the upholstered armchairs, the marble, the Murano vases and the famous old elevator, one of the first in Europe, set the tone for an unforgettable stay.

Designed to accommodate illustrious travelers on the Orient-Express, this establishment is a true time capsule and alone embodies the cosmopolitan atmosphere of Istanbul, this bridge between the West and the Orient. If you like Netflix series, you may have already discovered this establishment in 2023 in the series Midnight at Pera Palace, based on the book by historian Charles King. It allows a striking dive into the atmosphere of the 1920s and the creation of modern Turkey from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

But what makes this hotel even more special is its connection to the famous author Agatha Christie. In the late 1920s, the British author stayed in Room 411, where she is said to have written her masterpiece, “Murder on the Orient Express,” eventually published in 1934. Agatha Christie had actually taken the The Orient Express heading to Istanbul in 1928 before stopping at the Pera Palace. Today, this room is a sort of sanctuary dedicated to the author, with a replica of her typewriter. Fans of Agatha Christie can immerse themselves in the atmosphere and almost see the author imagining the twists and turns of this famous railway closed door. Perhaps they will even have the impression of meeting the iconic Hercule Poirot.

The Pera Palace is not only famous for its association with Agatha Christie. Other illustrious figures such as Ernest Hemingway and Alfred Hitchcock have also stayed there, each leaving their mark on the hotel's history. The hotel bar, with its speakeasy atmosphere, recalls the days when Hemingway sipped his cocktails there.

If you don't have the opportunity to stay there, as the experience is relatively expensive, Pera Palace offers other unique experiences. Agatha Restaurant, named in honor of Agatha Christie, offers inventive gastronomy influenced by several cultures. Tea time is also a time not to be missed in the large living room. If you have the opportunity to visit this famous place in Istanbul, don't miss one of the most special rooms in the hotel, the suite of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic. It has been preserved as it was during his lifetime.