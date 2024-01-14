This European destination has great beaches and no one knows about it except the locals

This destination is very popular with locals and it is starting to become popular, especially as direct flights are gradually appearing. What if it was the pearl to be discovered in 2024?

If you're looking for a sunny, laid-back getaway, away from the tourist crowds, for your next spring or summer vacation, one destination is starting to gain popularity among travel experts. However, it is little frequented and relatively ignored by travel agencies and European tourists.

This destination is located 4 hours from Paris taking into account the changes and the tide could soon turn since several European airlines have announced that they will launch direct flights to the local airport for the summer season. This is already the case, particularly from London and Manchester in the United Kingdom or from Frankfurt in Germany.

This destination is Porto Santo, a little-known pearl of Europe located in the Madeira archipelago. To get there today from Paris, a flight to Madeira is required, followed by only 15 minutes by plane or 2 hours and 30 minutes by boat which will already allow you to discover the wonders of the island. Porto Santo, often described as "Madeira's sandy little sister", is an unspoiled destination. It is also very popular with residents of Madeira but also with neighboring mainland Portuguese who go there to enjoy the tranquility and its beaches. Described as a peaceful island, Porto Santo offers a welcome contrast to crowded tourist destinations.

One of Porto Santo's main attractions is its magnificent 9km beach, which stretches along the southern coast of the island. This beach has won numerous awards over the years for the quality of its sand and waters. The island's spas exploit these natural properties, offering hot sand treatments. Additionally, Porto Santo offers one of the most fascinating natural swimming pools in the world, Porto das Salemas, located in the northern part of the island, carved into volcanic rock and offering spectacular views of the coast.

If you want to experience the daily life of the island's inhabitants, the charming town of Vila Baleira is the only urban center of Porto Santo. With its 5,000 inhabitants, it is characterized by its picturesque cobblestone streets and whitewashed buildings. The town is also home to many restaurants and comfortable accommodations, making it an ideal destination for families. The highest point of the island, Pico do Facho, offers a 360-degree panoramic view of landscapes different from those of Madeira, with unique vegetation.

Finally, the 9 kilometer long Porto Santo Beach is a must-see attraction. It covers the entire southwest coast of the island, offering fine sand and crystal clear waters. The water temperature varies from 18°C ​​in winter to 23°C in August and September, which allows swimming almost all year round. The beach is supervised in summer on certain sections to ensure the safety of bathers.

Porto Santo is a little-known destination in Europe which deserves to be discovered for its heavenly beaches, its authentic atmosphere and its preserved charm. So, if you're looking for a relaxed getaway away from the crowds, don't hesitate to put Porto Santo on your future travel list.