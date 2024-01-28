This beach in Europe is one of the most beautiful in the world, it looks like the Maldives and offers great photos

This beach is one of the recently discovered pearls and is starting to take pride of place in the rankings of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

You don't necessarily need to go to the other side of the world to swim in turquoise waters or on dreamy beaches. If you're looking for beaches worthy of the best Instagram photos, some well-hidden spots in Europe have it all. If you just want somewhere photogenic, several Nordic islands like the Lofoten Islands in Norway with Haukland Beach or the North Frisian Islands in Germany offer lovely views. But if you're also looking for guaranteed sun and warmth, head further south!

One of these beaches has just been included in the latest edition of the book of “100 most beautiful beaches in the world” by the Lonely Planet guide. Among these 100 beaches spread around the world, we find some in France, in Spain of course or even in Italy but also and especially in Eastern Europe. It’s a new paradise accessible just a few hours from Paris. Croatia therefore has many surprises in store, especially for those who want to explore the Dalmatian coast more and get away from crowded Dubrovnik invaded by tourists or Split.

Lonely Planet recommends that you take a trip from Split to the island of Brac. This is where our famous Zlatni Rat beach is located. Imagine a beach that looks like it came straight out of a postcard from the Maldives, but is actually in Europe. Zlatni Rat Beach, nicknamed “the Golden Horn” because of its unique cluster shape that stretches about 600 meters towards the sea, is a true natural gem. Located near the village of Bol, this beach is not only beautiful but also very accessible, making it a popular destination for vacationers.

What makes Zlatni Rat particularly appealing is its harmonious blend of natural beauty and practical amenities. In recent years, it has gained its status as a sure value in Croatia, to the point of starting to attract large numbers of tourists in the summer. A charming aspect of Zlatni Rat is its natural setting. Located on the edge of a typically Mediterranean century-old pine forest, the beach offers welcome shade and a peaceful setting.

The path to the beach is a pleasant paved path, lined with pine trees and overlooking the sea, offering spectacular views. The beach is made up of small round pebbles and is lined with small shops and play areas. Additionally, the beach is supervised in summer, ensuring a safe and enjoyable swimming experience. The water temperature is pleasant, although the depth and currents can become significant a few meters further.

In addition to relaxing and swimming, Zlatni Rat is a paradise for lovers of water sports such as windsurfing and kitesurfing, thanks to the mistral which blows every afternoon. And for those looking for a moment of calm, the beach, less crowded in the morning and evening, becomes an ideal place to admire the sunrise or sunset in a peaceful atmosphere...