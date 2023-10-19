These 10 cities are the most tourist-friendly in Europe, the first is less than two hours from Paris

Thousands of tourists were able to give their opinions on European cities.

What is the most tourist-friendly city in Europe? They are not French in any case since none of them seduced the hearts of the travelers questioned by the magazine Conde Nast Traveler, as part of its Readers Choice Awards for the 2023 edition. However, they were more than 500,000 to be asked to vote for the annual awards of this prestigious American magazine which also has an English version.

This year, Siena, the magnificent Italian city located in Tuscany, took first place in the prestigious ranking. With a dazzling general satisfaction score of 98.33%, Siena borders on perfection and establishes itself as the most welcoming city in Europe.

Travelers who participated in this survey unanimously praised the warm welcome from the inhabitants of Siena. But beyond the hospitality, it is the dynamism of the city that has won hearts. Readers highlighted the bustling cultural cafes, the majestic Piazza del Campo, the gothic streets where one can explore artisan shops, as well as the family restaurants where one can encounter "the true soul of Siena" . The historic center of the city also undoubtedly plays into this overall impression since UNESCO has recognized it as a site of “exceptional value”.

Among the sites not to be missed, the famous Piazza del Campo, where every summer the Palio, a horse race without a saddle, takes place, naturally comes first but it is by strolling through the Gothic streets, exploring the shops of artisans and savoring the authentic cuisine of Siena's restaurants that we discover the true soul of the city according to won over readers.

If Siena comes first, destinations are also present in the top 10 since Ireland and Spain each place two cities in the top 10. Cork stands out in 2nd place with a score of 97/100, tourists having obviously been seduced by its lively life, its numerous cafes and its restaurant and market offerings. It is ahead of the Irish capital Dublin with 95.37/100, placed thanks to its museums and its nightlife.