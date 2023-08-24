The sun shines here 320 days a year - it's the village where all of Europe wants to settle

In this European village you will almost never need to warm up and you will walk around in shorts constantly.

The hottest village in Europe is a Greek village that enjoys 320 days of sunshine a year and where everyone wants to settle. This is a coastal village in Crete, specifically in the district of Lasithi, which attracts tourists throughout the year: Mirtos, near the town of Ierapetra. Moreover, this village is also nicknamed the Greek "village of the Smurfs" because the houses are built of clay and straw.

Every day, accommodation owners receive thousands of calls from Europeans wishing to spend the winter in Mirtos. These calls concern either European pensioners or mainly young people who work remotely. The reason ? The incredible climate. Mirtos is the hottest place in Europe, with around 320 days of sunshine per year. In Mirtos, during the winter you will almost never need to heat yourself and your wardrobe will always be spring-like: most days you will wear short sleeves and when it is really cold you will put on a little cardigan. evening.

Mirtos is also one of the most sheltered places in Crete due to its location. When the wind blows everywhere, the village remains calm. In addition, the village is renowned for being welcoming, clean and well maintained. Although it attracts visitors, it has retained a peaceful and traditional ambience, with its whitewashed houses and winding lanes. Its magnificent beach, with its pebbles and fine sand, is bordered by crystal clear waters, making every moment spent there idyllic. The mild climate throughout the year makes the village even more attractive. Food lovers will be delighted with the genuine Cretan cuisine served in the local taverns. Moreover, Mirtos is an excellent starting point to explore points of interest in Crete, such as the Sarakina Gorge. Finally, the village is the scene of various cultural events, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in local life and traditions.

From France, to reach Mirtos near Ierapetra in Crete, it is advisable to take a flight to Heraklion or Chania, which are the main airports of the island. Once you arrive in Crete, you can rent a car or take a bus to Ierapetra. Once in Ierapetra, Mirtos is easily accessible, being a short distance to the south, either by car or by local bus. By car, the distance is about 100 km and the trip usually takes between 1.5 and 2 hours. If you opt for public transport, it might take a bit longer, especially if you have to wait or change buses in Ierapetra.