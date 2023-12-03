The dream destination of 2024 is already known according to travel experts and it is not expensive

Travel experts have already identified the star destination of 2024.

The end-of-year holidays are approaching and many travelers are already looking for inspiration for their 2024 vacations. While travel agencies and Google searches remain classic ways to find vacation destinations to your liking, social networks that rely heavily on video and image like TikTok and Instagram are establishing themselves as the new references for choosing your next destination.

Data experts at SALT Agency conducted extensive research to forecast travel trends for the coming year. Their analyzes suggest a significant increase in searches for certain countries, indicating the most popular destinations for 2024. According to these projections, Tunisia, Mexico and Morocco would see the largest increases in search volume. This clearly indicates that these destinations are gaining popularity, although they are not yet saturated with tourists.

In particular, Tunisia stands out as the most popular travel destination for 2024. Data analyzes from these experts predict a 41.36% increase in average monthly search volume for this country over the next year. Tunisia, known for being a relatively affordable vacation destination, offers some of the best resorts in North Africa.

Tunisia seduces with its unique blend of rich culture, ancient history and magnificent beaches such as Sidi Bou Saïd, Djerba or the famous Kerkennah Islands. Kélibia beach has also been awarded many times in the rankings of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Tunisia also and above all offers a diverse travel experience, ranging from explorations of Roman ruins such as the ancient site of Carthage to relaxing days on sandy beaches. Its local cuisine, a blend of Mediterranean and African flavors, also promises a great culinary adventure for gourmets.

According to travel experts, Tunisia is therefore shaping up to be an essential destination for 2024, attracting travelers looking for new experiences without breaking the bank. The country also corresponds to the latest trends in the travel world, where the search for authenticity, culture, and unique natural sites, all at affordable prices, is becoming increasingly important for travelers.