Reclining seats will disappear from planes, here's what will replace them

Reclining your seat on a plane will soon no longer be possible. Companies have found another solution, simpler and more economical!

The reclining seat on airplanes is becoming a relic of the past. A revolution is underway in the aviation industry, aiming to replace reclining seats with a more modern and practical alternative. This transition can be explained by several factors. Reclining seats, although appreciated by some passengers, represent a significant cost for airlines. They require regular maintenance and are subject to wear, not to mention their weight which influences fuel consumption.

In addition, the tilt function can cause conflicts between passengers, thus disrupting the flight. As CNN recalls, several flights have already had to be diverted after a fight between passengers. The latter were visibly arguing over the use of this button allowing the seats to be reclined. The aeronautical industry therefore began to introduce so-called "pre-recline" seats in the 2000s. These seats, fixed at a specific angle, offer a compromise between an upright and slightly reclined position.

They are lighter, do not have a tilt mechanism and offer better space management in the cabin. The first to adopt these seats were low-cost airlines, for which cost reduction is essential. These seats are ideal for short flights where the comfort of a reclining seat is not essential.

These new generation seats are the result of innovation from renowned manufacturers. They stand out for their ergonomic design, such as the "bowl" shape design which optimizes space for passengers' knees. This design allows additional rows to be added to the aircraft, maximizing aircraft capacity.

But the transition to these seats is no longer limited to low-cost airlines! Even traditional airlines, faced with competition from low fares, are starting to integrate these seats into their cabins. This often manifests itself in the form of hybrid cabins, where the first rows of economy class can benefit from seats with more functionality (for usually paid options allowing you to choose your seat on board), while the rest of the cabin is equipped with pre-reclined seats.

However, it is important to note that the reclining seat is not destined to disappear from all segments of the airline market. On long-haul flights, where long-term comfort is crucial, reclining seats remain an essential element. Improvements to pre-recline seats, such as increased legroom, are also incorporated into the design of reclining seats on long-haul flights, providing the best of both solutions.