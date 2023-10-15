On this European island with dream beaches, one in three inhabitants is over 90… Experts have found the secret of centenarians

This island is of great interest to scientists: its inhabitants break records for longevity.

Behind the postcard landscape, its idyllic beaches and its turquoise water praised every summer by the tourists who flock there, a Mediterranean island attracts numerous studies and experts. This island is in fact part of the “Blue zones”, a category of regions where the inhabitants demonstrate astonishing longevity. Only five have been identified anywhere in the world, the best known of which is undoubtedly the island of Okinawa in Japan. But there are others in Europe, two in particular, including this famous island in the Aegean Sea.

We actually take you to Greece, to the island of Ikaria. There, no less than one in three inhabitants reaches the canonical age of 90 and seems to defy time. Of course, their standard of living, their habits, their rhythm have been particularly studied in recent years and several major conclusions have emerged. The first is now known: the benefits of the famous Cretan diet, or more broadly of Mediterranean cuisine, have been mentioned many times.

But that is not enough ! Yes, the inhabitants of Ikaria generally consume more fruits, vegetables, cereals or legumes than the average, but they also mainly consume goat's milk instead of cow's milk. The pace of life is also noticed by experts who note the generalization of naps among the locals.

The most striking and original point, however, is not the food, far from it. Experts have noticed that the residents who live the longest on Ikaria generally have one thing in common: they do not live on the coast, or along the magnificent beaches but further back on the island. However, this, like many Greek islands, is very hilly. Residents are therefore “forced” to do more sport daily, as soon as they travel, particularly to garden or visit relatives.

Experts have noted that the elders of Ikaria take particular care of their friends and family, having a rather rich social life which takes them to travel. Diet, physical activity, sociability... So many helping hands to become a centenarian and which brings happiness to the inhabitants of Ikaria.