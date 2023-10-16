It was voted the best city to spend a weekend and is only two hours from you

Less than two hours from France, with a pleasant climate and plane tickets from 30 euros, it’s the top destination for a weekend. It has just been voted best city in Europe.

Porto, a historic city nestled in the north of Portugal, has just been crowned "Europe's Leading City Break Destination 2023" at the prestigious World Travel Awards. That is to say the best city in Europe to spend a weekend. This is a major recognition for this dynamic city, often overshadowed by its southern sister, Lisbon. But to what do we attribute this distinction? And what can you do during a short stay in Porto? Immerse yourself in a destination that is waiting for you.

Why Porto?

It is no coincidence that Porto won this title. This city, with its deep shades of history and eclectic mix of modernity, exudes a special aura that charms its visitors. Porto's architecture, with its ancient facades in pastel hues that contrast with modern buildings, tells a story of resilience and rebirth. The cobbled streets, sometimes narrow and winding, evoke tales of a distant past, while the noisy markets, bustling squares and contemporary cafes bear witness to the city's current vitality. Its many bridges, particularly the Dom Luís I Bridge, offer spectacular panoramas of the Douro River, creating a picturesque backdrop that appeals to photographers and romantics alike.

In addition, Porto's culture, steeped in music, art and literature, offers a dive into the soul of Portugal, making this city much more than just a tourist stopover. It is an invitation to live and feel the true essence of a nation proud of its heritage, while resolutely looking to the future.

What to do in Porto?

1. Visit Ribeira: This historic district, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a veritable labyrinth of winding streets, traditional shops and centuries-old buildings. You can stroll along the quays, tasting a local specialty or admiring the traditional boats, the rabelos.

2. Porto Tasting: It would be unthinkable to visit Porto without treating yourself to a tasting of its famous wine. Head to one of the many wineries in Vila Nova de Gaia, just across the river, to discover the secrets of Port wine production.

3. Lello Bookstore: Considered one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world, it is said to have inspired J.K. Rowling for certain elements of the Harry Potter saga. With its glowing central staircase and sculpted woodwork, it is a feast for the eyes.

4. Church of São Francisco: A gem of Gothic architecture, this church is known for its gilded wooden interior and detailed designs.

5. Dom Luís I Bridge: For a breathtaking panoramic view, cross this bridge on foot or by metro and climb up to the Serra do Pilar Monastery.

6. Gastronomy: Lovers of good food will delight in francesinha (a meat sandwich topped with spicy sauce), bacalhau (cod) prepared in a thousand ways, or even pastéis de nata, for a sweet touch.

Finally, and this is the most interesting: Porto is only a two-hour flight from France. Many companies serve the city at very affordable rates. Ryanair therefore offers flights for 30 euros. Other low-cost airlines offer tickets for 70 euros. As for regular airlines, including the Portuguese national airline TAP, their prices start from 100 euros. Which allows you to visit the city without breaking the bank.