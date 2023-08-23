It was named the most beautiful village in Italy 2023 but in France hardly anyone knows it

This village is located in Lazio, has magnificent churches, ancient walls and a nearby lake. It is the most beautiful village in Italy in 2023 and yet it is little known.

Italian villages are one of the real "jewels" of this country, so present and important that they make up the landscape. Beyond their beauty, they have this little something extra: they can of course be visited by simple passing tourists, but you can also live there and get used to them on a daily basis.

However, some villages are more beautiful than others. A lot depends on the architecture, but also on the gastronomic offer, the panorama, the surrounding nature and how these villages evolve over time, improving in beauty and attention to detail. As if they were great works of art.

Of course, judging the most beautiful village in Italy is difficult and depends on individual tastes, so it is something subjective. However, there are recognized rankings regarding the beauty of villages, both at national and European level. So what is the most beautiful village in Italy in 2023? The village that won the "Village of Villages" ranking in 2023 is Ronciglione. This small Lazio village is located in the province of Viterbo and triumphed in the final against the villages of Sant'Antioco in Sardinia and Salemi in Sicily.

To get there from France, it's very simple. Just take a flight to Rome and once at the airport, rent a car or take a regional bus. Take the SS2bis road or take the bus towards Viterbo, stopping at Ronciglione. The distance between Rome and Ronciglione is approximately 70 to 80 kilometers, depending on the route chosen. If you take the Via Cassia road (SS2bis), the distance is approximately 70 kilometers. Travel time by car usually varies between 1 hour and 1 hour 30 minutes, depending on traffic conditions and average speed.

Once there, enjoy the visit. You can admire the old medieval quarter with its picturesque alleys, the majestic Fontana Grande, as well as the church of Santissimo Rosario. Not far away, the Lago di Vico lake offers a calming natural setting, ideal for a walk or a picnic. The ancient city walls recall its defensive past, offering visitors an immersion in Italian history.

In spring and autumn, this village voted the most beautiful village in Italy will charm you. And the price to get there is affordable: many low-cost companies serve Rome and if you opt for the bus option, you will get away with breaking the bank.