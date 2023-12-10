It's the country where people are the happiest in the world, they have a well-being tip that changes everything

The ranking of countries where people are the happiest in the world has recognized this country for the 6th year in a row. But what is his secret ?

A country seems to have found the key to well-being. Feeling of security, omnipresent nature and well-being are the keys to happiness according to the ranking of “countries where people are happiest”. For the sixth year in a row, Finland was ranked in spring 2023 as the happiest country in the world according to the World Happiness Report, a study supported by the United Nations.

But what makes Finns so happy? The World Happiness Report study considers several factors such as life expectancy, social benefits, political institutions, freedom and education. Security is also in a good place with the levels of crime and corruption particularly highlighted. And it seems that Finland excels in these areas. But there is more than that!

First of all, the Finns enjoy an exceptional natural environment. Finland thus has the highest percentage of forests in the world. Around 75% of Finland's territory is covered in forests, providing residents with easy access to nature.

This closeness to nature is a source of happiness, allowing people to enjoy simple pleasures like fresh air and forest walks, a practice that tourists can easily experience while traveling in the country. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Finland is the Suomenlinna sea fortress, located on an island near Helsinki. Santa Claus' village in Rovaniemi in Lapland is also a must-see which attracts visitors from all over the world every year like the ski resorts of Ruka or Levi.

If you're really looking for the secret to the Finns' well-being, you'll probably have to undergo a little thermal shock. With around three million saunas for a population of just five million, the sauna is an integral part of Finnish life, included on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage. These small wooden rooms where you take a real bath in dry heat are a place of relaxation and well-being. In Finland, it is common to combine a sauna session with a dip in cold water, an invigorating practice appreciated by the locals.

And if you fear the long winter nights, think about the opposite effect come summer. Finland then benefits from an extraordinary natural phenomenon: the midnight sun in summer, where the sun almost never sets. This unique characteristic brings an additional dimension to the well-being of residents.

The report highlights that top-ranked countries, such as Finland, share similar characteristics: healthy life expectancy, high GDP per capita, low levels of corruption and even a generous and supportive community. The Nordic countries, in general, are not necessarily wealthier than many other countries, but they enjoy higher levels of trust, mutual respect and mutual assistance according to the report. So many elements, combined with a lifestyle respectful of nature and the sauna of course, which make Finland an example to follow in terms of happiness!