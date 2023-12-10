It is the oldest Christmas market in Europe and it is still one of the most beautiful this year according to its visitors

The Striezelmarkt is an event not to be missed in this European city.

It celebrates its 587th edition this year. Founded in 1434, the Striezelmarkt is regularly recognized as the oldest Christmas market in Europe, and this year it remains one of the most spectacular. If Strasbourg or Frankfurt can also claim this title of oldest Christmas market in Europe, this one has an advantage since we find a written trace attesting to its existence from the beginning of the 15th century.

This Christmas market has since become an institution and ranks high among the events not to be missed each year in this pretty city. As you may have guessed, the “Striezelmarkt” is based in Germany, a country where the Christmas market is an integral part of the magic of the end-of-year holidays.

Specifically, this famous market is located in the city of Dresden, the capital of Saxony in East Germany. The city was particularly affected by the bombings at the end of the Second World War, but its historic center, rebuilt stone by stone, has regained its incredible charm. The market pays homage to the richness of Baroque art. When you set foot there, you are immediately transported into a magical world with its candle-lit chalets and the festive atmosphere that emanates from it. The Dresden Christmas market was once again rewarded by Internet users who voted for it and placed it in the top 10 of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe.

The Striezelmarkt takes its name from Strietzel, a famous traditional Christmas cake from Dresden. Every year on December 8, visitors can share a giant cake, weighing up to 3,500 kg. This event, unique in its kind, is part of a tradition that has been perpetuated for centuries.

The magic of the Striezelmarkt lies in its many attractions. There you will find a large Christmas pyramid, 14 meters high, which shines with all its lights in the winter night. The market also offers a variety of culinary delights, including Schmandfleck, a warm bread served with cheese or ham and crème fraîche, and the famous Glühwein, the essential mulled wine with spices.

The Striezelmarkt is also renowned for its authentic character and regional artisan products. Visitors can admire and purchase wood crafts from the Ore Mountains, Lusatian blue printed fabrics and Moravian stars. Not forgetting the Original Dresdner Christstollen, a traditional fruit bread, which is a must-see during the visit. For fans of stollens, these German Christmas cakes, the Dresden Stollenfest is an event not to be missed.

Celebrated annually since 1994 on the Saturday before the Second Sunday of Advent, the festival pays homage to Dresden's famous Christmas stollens. Getting to Dresden's Striezelmarkt is easy, as the city is well served by public transport from Berlin and offers plenty of accommodation for visitors. You can also go there from Paris via the Deutsche Bahn train offers.