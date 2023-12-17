Here are the best Christmas towns in Europe – and one is French

Certain cities in Europe particularly stand out for their festive atmospheres in the run-up to Christmas. These are must-see places to experience the magic of Christmas and one of them is in France.

Christmas is a well-established tradition in Europe, but certain cities stand out from the crowd and stand out for their festive characters, their activities, their decorations or quite simply for a particular atmosphere. CNN singled out 10 in its ranking. Some are very well known, such as Vienna in Austria, famous in particular for its numerous Christmas markets, or Rovaniemi in Finland, the famous headquarters of Santa Claus in the heart of Lapland.

Others are much less so, like the Nordic Tromso in Norway and its northern lights above the city or the original Christmas caves of Valkenburg in the Netherlands. Wroclaw in Poland, Bruges in Belgium, Tbilisi in Georgia are also cited in this ranking of the best cities in Europe to experience the magic of Christmas. In Vienna, it is the emblematic Christmas market, located in front of the impressive Rathaus, the city hall, which seduces, like its crafts or its famous gluhwein, the local mulled wine.

Among the cities mentioned, one is located in France and stands out for the magical dimension of its Christmas atmosphere. This Christmas experience which seems straight out of a fairy tale, we experience in Colmar. With no fewer than six thematic Christmas markets, Colmar shines in all its lights. These markets are connected by illuminated streets, lined with cozy wooden chalets. In the evening, the famous canals of Little Venice come alive with children's choirs singing hymns, adding to the warm atmosphere.

The entirely pedestrianized old town of Colmar is full of architectural treasures, from medieval houses to 19th century churches and museums. The entire city is transformed into a winter wonderland, with illuminations that highlight its heritage. The inhabitants actively participate in this enchantment by decorating the facades of houses and store windows. Place Rapp, in particular, is completely transformed, with its lit ice rink and snow-covered fir trees.

The Colmar Christmas market is known for the quality of its products and the beauty of its decorations. Visitors can begin their exploration at the Place Jeanne d'Arc market, dedicated to regional gastronomy, before heading to the Place de l'Ancienne Douane for crafts. The Six Montagnes Noires market, close to Little Venice, is ideal for children, with its traditional carousel and sweets. This market, one of the most famous in Alsace, takes place this year from November 23 to December 29.