Better than Cancun or Tulum, this wonder is nicknamed the lagoon of 7 colors - sublime turquoise waters

If many tourists flock to Cancun or Tulum when discovering the south of Mexico, a small delta further south offers a superb spectacle for vacationers who discover it.

Mexico is on the rise. Many tourists from all over the world flock there to discover a country which has many attractions. Rich culture, historical heritage, temples and countless pyramids, deserts, mountains but also sublime beaches whether on the Caribbean coast in the Yucatan or on the Pacific coast are attracting more and more people.

Among the most popular places are two must-see places on the “Mayan Riviera” in the Yucatan. The festive Cancun is now well known, particularly among American tourists, while Tulum has seen its popularity rise at the same time as hotels and restaurants have mushroomed to follow the trend of a bohemian stay with your feet in the water. If you are looking to escape the crowds and large hotel complexes, it is entirely possible to opt for more tranquility and authenticity further south.

The Bacalar region and its unique lagoon is a true gem. It consists of a strip of water flowing into another lagoon which, through a small corridor, finally opens onto the Caribbean Sea. This den of pirates who found calm anchorage and hiding places there has become a true natural wonder, notably with birds and unique lake fauna.

Lucky travelers can discover turquoise waters with astonishing hues, especially when the weather is changeable. In full sun, as during a large part of the tourist season, the waters of Bacalar become a true paradise for the eyes. It’s not for nothing that Bacalar is nicknamed the “seven-colored lagoon”!

Bacalar offers more preserved and exotic accommodation. The small lake cabins overlooking the lagoon with countless small pontoons have inspired hotels offering all the necessary comfort while preserving the place. Some offer superb pontoons or small swings to enjoy the view with your feet in the water. From these pontoons, it is also possible to rent kayaks or explore the neighboring cenotes, these legendary and impressive wells that make this region of Mexico special.

The locals also take the opportunity to take purifying sand baths, the sand from the lagoon being renowned for its exfoliating qualities. From Bacalar, it is finally possible to go further north towards the touristy Playa del Carmen to discover another nature reserve, that of Sian Ka'an for a guided tour in a small boat to discover the birds and local animals.