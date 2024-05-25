Beer costs less than 2 euros, hotel prices are ridiculous in this European country and the beaches are still empty

The prices defy all competition on this seaside 3 hours from Paris.

Summer is approaching and the quest for an affordable destination becomes harder year after year. A few minutes from Paris, there are still seaside resorts with attractive prices. If Croatia has gained its reputation as a trendy and inexpensive destination in recent years, the good deal quickly faded as tourists from Western Europe discovered the charms of Dubrovnik, Hvar, Sibenik and Zadar.

This is not (yet) the case further east. Welcome to the northern Black Sea coast, on the border between Bulgaria and Romania! This little-known region holds treasures for travelers looking for tranquility and a change of scenery, all at unbeatable prices. Vama Veche, a former fishing village turned bohemian seaside resort, and Durankulak, the last Bulgarian village before Romania, are two essential stops. There are no large tourist complexes here, but charming guesthouses, waterside campsites and a few simple hotels. The atmosphere is relaxed, conducive to relaxation and meeting people.

The long sandy beaches are the major asset of the region. That of Durankulak, particularly beautiful, stretches as far as the eye can see. The adjacent lake, classified as a Ramsar protected natural site, offers a striking spectacle in winter when thousands of migratory birds, geese, ducks, swans and pelicans meet there.

Budget-wise, it’s above all one of the most affordable spots in Europe! Count around 20 euros per night camping, 40-60 euros in a double room at the hotel. According to reports from Bulgarian media Blitz.bg, a pizza will cost you around 5 euros in Vama Veche and a local beer between 1 and 2.5 euros. Unbeatable prices that attract a young and trendy clientele from Bucharest, but also from Europe and even Dubai according to a local expert.

To make the most of the region, it is best to rent a car. Varna airport in Bulgaria, just a 3-hour direct flight from Paris with Transavia in summer, is the ideal gateway. From there, the beaches of Durankulak are only an hour's drive away. But the secret of this little paradise begins to spread. The increased reservations point to a very good season. Tourism professionals warn of the risks of overcrowding and gentrification which threaten the alternative spirit and nature of the places.