Beaches more beautiful than in Bali - This country is opening up to tourism and the lucky ones are discovering a virgin paradise

Protected from tourists, this country intends to attract travelers in the coming years. In the meantime, it is a true natural paradise that the first to go there discover.

It is a still virgin and little-known paradise, visited by less than 100,000 tourists each year according to the highest estimates, 10,000 according to others. However, it is located a stone's throw from one of the most sought-after tourist spots on the planet: Bali and its 6 million annual visitors. Far from the Balinese overtourism which has become a real scourge for its ecosystem, this mysterious destination is just starting to open up a little more to traditional tourists and no longer just to adventurers!

If you dream of pristine beaches, this nearby country is worth taking an in-depth look. With only 15,000 square kilometers, barely the size of two French departments, it is also the youngest country in Southeast Asia, independent since 2002 after having been a Portuguese colony then experiencing a deadly conflict with the 'Indonesia.

East Timor, also called Timor Leste, remains a largely unexplored territory. If tourist infrastructure is still rare, the country combines many qualities sought by tourists: deserted white sand beaches, virgin diving sites, breathtaking hiking with mountains reaching 3000 meters and of course authenticity and rich culture to discover.

One of the experiences not to be missed is to witness the sunrise on Mount Ramelau, which peaks at 3000 meters, offering spectacular views and privileged contact with nature. Timor-Leste is also a land rich in history and culture. Its monuments tell a fascinating story, blending Portuguese influences and local traditions.

Unspoiled beaches are arguably the number 1 asset. Imagine diving into crystal clear waters, exploring untouched seabeds, or simply relaxing on pristine beaches where time seems to stand still. Jaco Island, in particular, promises an unforgettable seaside experience with its almost people-free sandy beaches and turquoise waters. The diving spots with their coral reefs and preserved marine fauna also promise to become references in the coming years if Timor-Leste achieves its objective of attracting more tourists.

The bet is on. The first tour operators have been embarking on an adventure in recent months, such as the French company Nomade-Aventure, which for example offers a trip combining hiking, a visit to the capital Dili and boat excursions to meet Timorese fishermen. The best time to visit Timor-Leste is in the summer, from June to October, when the climate is most favorable for exploring all these natural wonders. This country offers a unique opportunity to discover a paradise still intact, far from mass tourism. For travelers seeking authenticity and natural beauty, Timor-Leste is undoubtedly a destination to consider in the coming years. All that remains is to take the plunge and be part of the courageous pioneers who will visit the country this year...