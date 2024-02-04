Almost no tourists and guaranteed sun, this island in Europe is ideal to visit in February

This small island is not very busy in winter, but it is full of treasures and offers a nice stopover to break the winter

Here is a place in Europe that does not experience the gray and the last frosts of winter... Busy in summer, it empties of tourists in the off-season even though it still offers great experiences. Hiking, beaches, visiting the capital, this small islet in Europe, bordered by the Mediterranean, is ideal for a short stay in the middle of winter. This little break will give you some pep until spring!

Looking for a winter getaway without the tourist crowds and with a promise of sunshine? This jewel in Europe perfectly meets these criteria. This is the island of Malta. Located in the heart of the Mediterranean, this destination offers a perfect combination of culture, history, and idyllic beaches, making it the ideal place for a sunny break in the middle of winter.

In February, while many European cities are still prey to the winter gray and the last frosts, Malta shines with its mild and sunny climate. You won't have extreme heat though, expect between 10 and 15 degrees under bright sunshine. This is the perfect time to explore the island in complete tranquility, far from the summer tourist rush.

For lovers of adventure and discovery, Malta is full of treasures. Hikes through breathtaking landscapes await you, as well as visits to some of the most beautiful beaches in the Mediterranean. And what about its capital, Valletta? Europe's smallest capital city proves to be a dream destination for history and culture buffs looking to explore on foot, under a balmy winter sun. Not only is Valletta the beating heart of Malta, it is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is dotted with impressive historical sites on every corner, offering complete immersion in the island's rich past.

What makes Malta particularly attractive in February is its peaceful ambiance. Without the summer crowds, visitors can truly enjoy the island and its many attractions. Whether you're looking for tranquility on its almost deserted beaches, eager to stroll the historic lanes of Valletta, or ready to venture out on its hiking trails offering spectacular views, Malta in winter is a promise of renewal and 'escape. The capital's proximity to some of Malta's best beaches makes it the perfect place to combine relaxation in the sun and cultural enrichment, for example during a short break. After all, Paris is only 2.5 hours by plane from Valletta!