25 degrees and sunshine at Christmas - This small European island is ideal in winter

Looking for a little warmth? This European island is perfect for spending the end of the year in the sun.

Winter is approaching quickly. While many French regions are preparing to face the first big frosts and Météo France forecasts indicate a harsh end to the year in terms of temperatures, one European destination stands out for its exceptionally mild and sunny climate, offering a haven of warmth and light in the middle of the winter season. Unlike most of Europe, where temperatures drop drastically in winter, this destination enjoys a moderate subtropical climate throughout the year. It is therefore ideal in winter.

This little paradise, still relatively spared from overtourism especially in winter and off-peak periods, is Gran Canaria in the Spanish archipelago of the Canaries. In November, temperatures on average exceeded 20 degrees, especially in the southern part of the island, the most pleasant in terms of weather. The sun is there every day and the end-of-year forecasts leave you dreaming with a maximum of 25 to 26 degrees during a very large part of the month of December. Celebrating Christmas in the sun and in a t-shirt while being in Europe, 4 hours from Paris and only needing your identity card to take the plane, is therefore entirely possible!

This mild climate is not the only attraction of Gran Canaria. The island is renowned for its ecological diversity and stunning natural landscapes. Among the must-sees, the dunes of Maspalomas offer a surprising panorama with its sand worthy of the Sahara as far as the eye can see and plunging into the Atlantic Ocean while the Roque Nublo, an emblematic rock formation, stands majestically, testifying to the geological richness of the island. This is a stop not to be missed when visiting the more mountainous center of the island.

We can also cite the peaceful seaside resort of Mogan and its charming little port or the charms and liveliness of the capital Las Palmas where you can notably visit the residence of Christopher Columbus. The famous explorer stopped there on his way to America.

Gran Canaria is not only a paradise for nature lovers. The island also offers an attractive mix of beaches, bars and leisure activities, ensuring an entertaining and relaxing stay. Its status as a biosphere reserve, granted by UNESCO in 2005, underlines its commitment to the preservation of biodiversity and sustainable development.