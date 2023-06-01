Yuz Boy Accused of Rape: What We Know

Rapper Yuz Boy, winner of "New School", on Netflix, is accused of rape by a young woman, reports BFMTV.

The day after the broadcast of his victory, the turmoil. Winner of New School, Netflix's rap competition whose final aired on Wednesday, Yuz Boy, would be the subject of a complaint for rape, filed by a young woman, reports BFMTV this Thursday, June 1. This complaint would have been filed last August. A young woman accuses Yuz Boy of several non-consensual sexual relations, which would date back to 2020 and 2021. The two young people would have met in the summer of 2020, first exchanging messages on social networks, reports BFMTV, which has been able to contact the Paris prosecutor's office.

In her complaint, the young woman accuses Yuz Boy of having raped her three times, the first time at the end of 2020 and until March 2021. In her testimony to BFMTV, she also recounts having become pregnant, before having an abortion. "It's the beginning of the second ordeal (...) I was ashamed, I felt guilty, dirty", she explains to the same source.

Also joined by BFMTV, rapper Yuz Boy denies these accusations. "He has nothing to blame himself for and does not know what it is. If there is an investigation, my client will be at the disposal of the investigators", assures his lawyer, Me Alissia Dexet. For its part, the Netflix platform, which broadcast the New School competition, won by Yuz Boy, explains to BFMTV that it is not aware of this complaint.