You won't be the same after listening to this song, scientists assure you

Musicians had a truly unexpected idea to concoct a piece that surprised scientists.

Solutions to relieve pressure are offered to us everywhere, in books, podcasts, radio shows or by wellness experts. But music offers some unexpected, quick solutions that give results in a few minutes: and without doing an internship in a Buddhist temple! We know that many musics actually succeed in relaxing those who listen to them. But some artists go further: they set themselves the goal of producing the most effective of all. What makes music louder than sports, yoga or vacations to relax?

Researchers have identified the characteristics of a particular song, which stands out for its immense virtues. And once this track is played, this music changes whoever listens to it.

Academics from the British Academy of Sound conducted a study on forty women, making them listen to various music while monitoring their reactions, while they solved a puzzle within a given time frame. All the music showed positive results, but one of them was particularly effective: it's not Verdi, Mozart, or massage parlor music that streaming platforms regularly put on ahead. This music is Weightless. This song released in 2011 was created by the British band Marconi Union.

Researchers concluded that this music reduced anxiety by 65%, using a whole host of objective criteria. To explain these results, the researchers highlighted the very composition of the song: it is composed at a rate of 60 beats per minute (BPM), which unconsciously promotes the synchronization of our heart and great relaxation.

Weightless lasts eight minutes, mixing different instruments and electronic sounds, all designed specifically with the aim of promoting relaxation. For those who want more, there is even an extended version lasting over ten hours, offering an even wider range of its benefits.