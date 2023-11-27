You can earn hundreds of dollars a month just by listening to music

Certain activities that are easy to do, often from home, make it possible to make ends meet thanks to music.

Everyone listens to music! However, can it be made into a lucrative business? Making a living making music requires patience, perseverance and talent. However, there is a way to supplement your income with this passion. Far from being complicated work, it's mainly about listening! Here are our tips for earning up to a few hundred euros.

For those who have mastered the subtle art of creating good playlists, know that it is possible, particularly thanks to the company Playlist Push, to earn a little money. This service allows artists to make themselves known on several listening platforms such as Spotify. It also allows anyone to listen and write reviews. This method could earn you up to 12 or 18 euros per "approved" and reviewed song, but the selectivity is very high. Remuneration is also made by compiling lists of songs or music criticized. "We send you songs to review based on your playlist genres. Get paid for review as your listings gain attention," the site writes.

Even simpler for radio fans to earn euros with the RadioEarn platform. All you have to do is register on this platform and listen to the radio. Every 15 minutes of listening, listeners earn points, and receive 2.5 euros for every 1000 points, which will then be transferred to the following month.

Reviews also have their place in this area, especially with the Slicethepie platform. Once registered, this rating platform sends musical content to its members which they must listen to and then rate. Remuneration is calculated according to the number of reviews written. In the same spirit, the Current application was designed for the younger generation who spend several hours a day watching content on social networks and listening to music. The concept: bring together the main audio and video content from the most popular platforms such as Spotify, Youtube, etc. For each video watched or music listened to, users accumulate points exchangeable for money (between 2 and 20 cents per review) or vouchers.

If you are followed by thousands of people on a social network, the good plan is called musicgateway: this site allows you to submit reviews and rankings with notes, and the site ensures that the most diligent earn up to 900 euros per month. To do this, you need to have a certain capacity for “influence”. The process of getting started is a bit technical, but the concept is innovative.

Linguists can also put their linguistic knowledge to work in the music industry. Their talents allow them in particular to transcribe the lyrics of songs. Platforms like Welocalize (translation, interpreting and communication company) or Upwork, a company specializing in connecting companies and freelancers, are best placed to make this activity a reality. Remuneration can be either per song or per hour, to be determined with the company in question. For example, WeLocalize offers around 40 euros for 30 songs translated or transcribed in a month, but this market is evolving very quickly.