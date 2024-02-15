You are too big, too afraid, with family... This plane seat is made for you!

According to its profile, there are indeed seats that are better than others for traveling in complete comfort.

There is no better seat on the plane. But depending on your situation, some will be preferable to others. Tall people, for example, for whom the seats can be uncomfortable, people who are anxious about flying, for whom the flight is a constant ordeal, or even young parents who fear that their baby will start to screaming into the device... If you are in one of these cases, before checking in your seat on a plane, we advise you to consult our advice.

Having long legs is beneficial in certain life situations, but certainly not on a plane, outside of “business class”. When you are over 1.80 meters tall, the space between the seats is often too small and requires you to act like a contortionist. Older children will opt for an aisle seat to stretch their legs sideways. Otherwise, legroom is more generous between the rear seats, with one drawback: they are located near the toilets. Finally, there is a last solution, but one that can pay off in a low-cost plane: a seat located at the emergency exit level, with more space between the seats (between 94 and 104 centimeters).

Beyond the choice of seat, the choice of airline is also decisive. Indeed, if the average distance between seats for short-haul flights is 77 centimeters and for long-haul flights is 80 centimeters, the Air France airline is the one that offers the most legroom, i.e. 79 to 81 centimeters on short-haul flights and 81 to 85 centimeters on long-haul flights. Conversely, the Iberia Express company is the worst for adults with its small 71 centimeters of distance between seats... Those for whom the width of the seats also matters, it is good to know that the Boeing 777-300 ER from Qatar Airways are the planes that offer the widest seats (47 centimeters in economy class), knowing that the average seat width is 44.5 centimeters and that it is short-haul flights that further reduce the space between seats. seats.

For aviophobes with sensitive hearing, the seats at the front of the plane are the farthest from the engines. As for those who fear jolts in the event of turbulence, the seats located at wing level or at the front of them will attenuate jolts. However, we will have to make a choice: those who prefer to rely on statistics know that the seats located at the back of the plane are those most likely to survive a crash. As the American magazine Popular Mechanics explains, passengers seated in the back have a 40% greater chance of escaping death if we are to believe the dozens of commercial plane crashes that have taken place in the United States. -United since 1971.

Finally, young parents traveling with a baby will be relieved to find a seat in the first rows facing the partitions. “This is also where some companies install their baby beds so that you can lay your baby down during the flight,” Joachim Coursimault, purser on Air France, explained to TF1.