Why does Booba testify in the Additional Investigation into Hanouna?

This Thursday, France 2 broadcasts its anticipated issue of Complément d’investigation devoted to Cyril Hanouna, star and controversial presenter of C8.

The documentary is also expected to be commented on: this Thursday, November 30, at 11 p.m., France 2 broadcasts the issue of Complément d'investigation dedicated to Cyril Hanouna, "the new godfather of the PAF." Traditionally, the public channel invites, at the end of the program, a personality to react to the subject of the evening. And for this investigation into the C8 troublemaker, it is the rapper Booba who will sit in the famous red armchairs. "His quarrel with Cyril Hanouna, his crusade against influencers, his indictment for harassment against Magali Berdah, his fight against the Bolloré media: we went to Miami to ask all the questions to the rapper Booba, guest of the red armchairs of Complément d' investigation", indicates Tristan Waleckx, presenter of the show, on X (formerly Twitter).

An announcement which obviously did not go unnoticed: but why was Booba chosen to react to additional investigation into Cyril Hanouna? It is necessary to remember that between the two men, war was declared more than a year ago, precisely, around this famous issue of Complément d'investigation. “Looking forward to seeing that,” the Duke commented upon the announcement of this upcoming investigation.

His conflict with the host of C8 therefore visibly made Booba legitimate to find himself facing Tristan Waleckx in the red armchairs. On social networks, for several months, the rapper has given himself a mission for several months: to unmask influencers - whom he calls influvoleurs -, and different personalities, including Magali Berdah (who was a columnist in Touche pas à mon post) or Cyril Hanouna, whom he regularly targets on X. Booba, who also evokes an old friendship with Hanouna, had even called for a boycott of TPMP.

"You have chosen your side, you are as responsible as all these demons that you protect. I know that you are powerfully vicious, dangerous and protected (I paid the price) but we are going to do our job anyway. It can't be done anymore last”, for example, he tweeted in January.