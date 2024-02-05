Who votes at the Victoires de la Musique?

Before Friday's ceremony, the public can vote in one category of the Victoires de la Musique, but the others?

Final straight before the 39th Victoires de la Musique ceremony, which is being held this Friday, February 9, at the Seine musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt on the outskirts of Paris. The evening, presented by the unique duo - but well-known public television presenters - Léa Salamé and Cyril Féraud, will reward the artists who have marked the year, among those nominated by the members of the Académie des Victoires. If the singer Zazie was named honorary president of the evening, it is Bernard Lavilliers who will be given a trophy celebrating his entire career.

For these 2024 Victoires de la Musique, only one category is subject to public votes: that of Original Song of the Year. Named for this precious trophy are the titles: German Bolide by SDM, Douce by Clara Ysé, Child by Pierre de Maere, La symphonie des éclairs by Zaho de Sagazan and Secret by Louane. To vote in this category, you have until 8 p.m. this Thursday, February 8, the day before the ceremony. To do this, simply go to the Victoires website, here.

The rest of the winners in each category are determined by the Académie des Victoires, made up of 882 people, all professionals in the field, including live performance actors, music presenters and artists. An expanded panel compared to the previous edition, for which the Academy brought together 600 professionals from the sector and 200 voters from the public.