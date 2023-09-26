Who is Zoé Clauzure, France's candidate for Junior Eurovision 2023?

With her song “Cœur”, the young Zoé Clauzure will carry the tricolor during Junior Eurovision, which will be held in Nice in November.

She will represent France at the next Junior Eurovision contest: Zoé Clauzure was presented by France 2 this Wednesday, September 27. The young artist will therefore carry the tricolor flag in Nice, on Sunday, November 26, during a ceremony presented by Olivier Minne and Laury Thilleman from the Palais Nikaia and broadcast on France 2. Zoé Clauzure is therefore one of the sixteen young candidates of the Eurovision Junior 2023, one year after Lissandro's French victory, with his song Oh Maman!.

Zoé Clauzure will defend France with a title called Heart and also revealed this Wednesday, during a press conference organized in Nice. This song evokes school bullying, explained Alexandra Redde-Amiel, the head of the French delegation at Junior Eurovision. But then, who is Zoé Clauzure, whose face is not unknown to fans of musical telecrochets?

Aged 13, the budding artist participated in season 7 of The Voice Kids, in 2020. She joined the Soprano team on TF1 and reached the semi-finals. “Passionate about music, I have been taking singing and piano lessons since the age of 6,” describes Zoé Clauzure on her website. Besides singing, she has also collaborated as a child model with several brands, such as Lacoste.