Who is Lola, first candidate for Star Academy 2023?

On the set of Quotidien, young Lola, 21, discovered that she was going to join the Star Academy soon.

She is the very first academician of the Star Academy class of 2023: Lola! The 21-year-old young woman learned, on the Quotidien set, that she was soon going to join the Dammarie-les-Lys set, to her greatest surprise. First isolated in a dressing room, it was welcomed directly by Yann Barthès on the set of the show that she realized the reason for her presence on TMC. “You are part of the new promotion of Star Ac', I'm telling you today,” says the presenter to a young woman visibly struggling to integrate the news.

At 21, Lola comes from Bourgoin-Jallieu, in Isère. “I'm a little in shock there, I'm sorry,” replies the future candidate for the TF1 singing competition. “We do rugby there, but I don’t do rugby,” she ends up continuing, referring to her dance practice. “I do several things, I dance, but I also look after children, I also do a little psychology,” she explains.

Why register with Star Academy? “To live my dream,” replies Lola, a fan of the show “forever.” And added: “I watched the seasons when I was little with my parents and… it’s crazy!” As for whether the young artist fears entering a castle filmed 24 hours a day, Lola doesn't seem afraid: "I think the first few days it will be weird, but I'm too natural to be intimidated."

Intimidated, the first candidate to be known to the Star Academy 2023 is not either to sing a few sentences from the song I love him to death, by Francis Cabrel, which she had planned to perform for the casting which had served as a pretext to bring her, by surprise, to the set of Quotidien. Lola was indeed thinking of appearing in the final round of auditions for the TF1 telecrochet...