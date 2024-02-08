Which artists will win at the 2024 Victoires de la Musique?

The 2024 Victoires de la Musique will be held this Friday, February 9, at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt.

For these 39th Victoires de la Musique, artists were nominated in nine categories, one more than last year: the 2024 Victoires mark the return of the Stage Revelation category, sacrificed due to the Covid pandemic and the concerts stopped. Here is the complete list of nominees in the different categories:

For these 2024 Victoires de la Musique, only one category is subject to public votes: that of Original Song of the Year. Another change in this 2024 edition: the composition of the Académie des Victoires, which until now brought together 800 voters - 600 professionals from the music industry and 200 voters from the public. The assembly is now made up of 882 people, all professionals in the field, with a better representation of live performance.