When do the NRJ Music Awards 2023 take place? Information and named artists

NMA 2023. The 25th NRJ Music Awards ceremony will be held in November 2023, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes.
Heading for the NRJ Music Awards 2023! The TF1 high mass, which will take place on Friday November 10, 2023 at 9:10 p.m., live from the Palais des festivals et des congrès de Cannes, will reward, as every year, the artists who have marked the year, in different categories. The winners will, once again, be chosen by the public. Note that the list of categories and nominees will be made public at the beginning of October and submitted to Internet users' votes until the day of the ceremony.
In a press release issued this Monday, October 2, 2023, NRJ and TF1 unveil the list of artists competing for this 25th edition of the NRJ Music Awards, which will be presented, once again, by Nikos Aliagas. Discover the full list of artists and songs nominated for these 2023 NMAs:
FRENCH-SPEAKING REVELATION
INTERNATIONAL REVELATION
FRENCH-SPEAKING FEMALE ARTIST
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE ARTIST
FRENCH-SPEAKING MALE ARTIST
INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST
INTERNATIONAL SONG
Rush - Ayra Starr Miracle - Calvin Harris
COLLABORATION FRANCOPHONE
COLLABORATION INTERNATIONALE
FRENCH-SPEAKING GROUP / DUO
GROUPE / DUO INTERNATIONAL
CLIP FRANCOPHONE
Latest - Bigflo
CLIP INTERNATIONAL
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa Eyes Closed - Ed SheeranThe Loneliest - MåneskinFlowers - Miley Cyrus Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo Unholy - Sam Smith
DJ
SOCIAL HIT
REPRISE / ADAPTATION
FRENCH-SPEAKING TOUR
For this 25th edition of the NRJ Music Awards, artists are competing in 17 categories, one less than during the NMA 2022. Last year, four new categories appeared, such as live, after two years of Covid-19 pandemic. The categories are as follows: French-speaking and international revelations; French-speaking and international female artist; French-speaking and international male artist; international song; French-speaking and international collaborations; French-speaking and international group/duo; French-speaking and international clip; DJ; SocialHit; Resumption / adaptation and French-speaking tour.
The public can vote for their favorite artists/titles until the day of the ceremony. Votes will therefore be open from Monday October 2 from 12 p.m., until November 10 at noon, on the new NRJ application. The voting mechanism applied in previous editions is maintained: it is only possible to vote, in each category, once per day.