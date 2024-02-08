What is Moha La Squale accused of, arrested in Germany after fleeing France?

Rapper Moha La Squale, who had fled for weeks, was arrested in Germany, according to BFMTV.

Rapper Moha La Squale, on the run for several weeks, caught by the police. According to information from BFMTV, confirmed by Le Parisien, Mohamed Bellhamed, whose real name was, was the subject of a European arrest warrant, wore an electronic bracelet on his ankle and was arrested in Germany. The 28-year-old rapper had been on the run since December, adds the same media. However, he was placed under house arrest in Paris and placed under electronic surveillance last summer, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Arrested by the German police, he was handed over to the French authorities, explains Le Parisien, to be presented to an investigating judge this Friday, February 9. According to BFMTV, the latter could decide to place Moha La Squale in pre-trial detention.

After several accusations of sexual assault, violence and kidnapping of several former companions from 2020, the artist was then indicted for rape from the summer of 2022, we learned last March, which led to his house arrest and electronic surveillance.