What illness does singer Hélène Ségara suffer from?

Singer Hélène Ségara spoke about her state of health in the show “Let yourself be tempted”, on RTL.

“I tried all the possible treatments…” On the occasion of the show Les Comédies Musicales, Hélène Ségara was the guest of the RTL show Let yourself be tempted, Sunday October 1st and spoke about the health problems with which she has been battling for several years. His illness, which affects his eyes, has forced the artist to undergo numerous operations and treatments. “I tried all possible treatments, some of which were extremely violent,” the singer confides on the radio.

She adds: "I spent two terrible years. Terrible trying to keep smiling, working but like a dilettante because I was quite exhausted (...) It can affect anyone. I was in perfect health, I had 12 in each eye, before waking up almost blind. So sight is a sense that we cannot do without. I spent months where I could no longer watch TV or my phone, peeling an apple, etc... I can tell you that it changes a life. It has affected my daily life and my autonomy."

However, Hélène Ségara clarified that the doctors' diagnosis of her illness was not completely established. "It's not optic neuritis, let me say it as you hand me the microphone. It kills me to read in the press a diagnosis that no great professor in the world has managed to make. There "There are lots of teachers trying to explain what's happening to me, and the press is taking the liberty of making a diagnosis. We have to stop talking without knowing," she said on RTL.