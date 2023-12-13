What illness does Françoise Hardy suffer from?

In an interview with Paris Match, singer Françoise Hardy spoke about her state of health and her weariness.

"It's a nightmare." In an interview with Paris Match, published this Thursday, singer Françoise Hardy confides her weariness after years of fighting against the disease. Almost 80 years old, the artist discusses in this interview his daily life which has become difficult and his desire to put an end to it, without hiding his support for the right to euthanasia. Having suffered from cancer for several years, Françoise Hardy says she now wants to "leave soon and quickly, without too many challenges, such as the impossibility of breathing." After she announced that she had overcome cancer of the lymphatic system in 2014, the interpreter of Personal Message revealed in 2019 that she had another cancer, of the pharynx. Since then, Françoise Hardy has fought every day.

"Since my last and recent radiotherapy, I have been doing poorly because my right eye sees everything very blurry and is painful. My nostril on the same side is blocked all the time. My mouth and the back of my throat are even more dry. It's a nightmare", she explains in the columns of Paris Match. Her illness got the better of possible new projects for the singer. From now on, she repeats wanting to “go to the other dimension as soon, as quickly and as painlessly as possible.” She adds that she can “no longer read” and “even watch TV”, which was for her “the best way to disconnect.”

These health problems pushed Françoise Hardy to gradually withdraw from public life. “Mom is not doing well,” said her son, singer Thomas Dutronc, interviewed by Gala last November. And to add, explaining that his mother "doesn't really struggle anymore": "We sometimes wonder if it wouldn't have been better to let her go when she came close to death eight years ago."