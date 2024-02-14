What do we know about Shakira's new album?

Singer Shakira announces the upcoming release of an album entitled "Las mujeres ya no lloran", after seven years of absence.

After seven years of absence, Shakira announces her comeback. On social networks, the Colombian singer reveals the name, cover and release date of her next project, entitled Las mujeres ya no lloran, Women don't cry anymore in French. This twelfth disc, which follows El Dorado released in 2017, is expected in stores on March 22.

"My new album, coming out March 22, I created with all of you, my pack of wolves who have been there for me every step of the way. Creating this work has been an alchemical process. In writing each song, I was rebuilding myself. By singing them, my tears turned into diamonds and my vulnerability into strength", writes the artist on Instagram in the caption of different covers. This Shakira album will include eight unreleased tracks, in addition to singles already released, such as El Jefe with Fuerza Regida, Copa Vacía with Manuel Turizo, Acróstico or TQG.

In recent months, Shakira has made headlines for her troubles with the Spanish justice system, which accuses her of tax fraud. The singer was sentenced in November 2023 to a fine of 7.3 million euros, or 50% of the amount of the fraud estimated at nearly 14.5 million euros. The same week, it had to pay an additional €6.6 million in August as part of another procedure for the same reasons.