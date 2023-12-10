What did Pow Wow singer Pascal Periz die of?

Pascal Periz, singer and frontman of the group Pow Wow, which enjoyed success in the 1990s, has died at age 62.

He played the famous cat from the Pow Wow hit: Pascal Periz is dead. According to information from several media, including BFMTV and Le Parisien, the 62-year-old singer died this Sunday. “Pascal Periz, singer of the group Pow Wow, left us yesterday (Sunday, in Caen). The singer of Le Chat also had 7 lives, he could no longer bear the last one,” wrote the group in a press release released this Monday.

According to AFP, which was able to interview show producer Pierre-Nicolas Cléré, Pascal Periz, who had been "depressed for several years", and "went through a rest home", "ended his life" on Sunday. “We will miss his voice, his talent, his humor, we have lost a brother, a brother of singing, a brother of laughter, dreams, hope and sleepless nights,” it is added in the group’s press release. .

Founder with Alain Chennevière of the Pow Wow at the end of the 1980s, Pascal Periz experienced success in the following decade, notably with the famous song he performed, Le chat, published in 1992 and of which he was the voice, surrounded by his three friends, Alain Chennevière, Bertrand Pierre and Ahmed Mouici. Pow Wow enjoyed success again with The Lion Died Tonight, which they revived the same year. But after the success of the 1990s, the group became more discreet.