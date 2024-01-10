What date for the 2024 Music Festival?

Like every year, the Music Festival will take place in June, throughout France, with thousands of concerts and events.

It's the event of the year for music lovers: the Music Festival! And this year, the festivities will celebrate the forty-two years of this meeting, initiated in 1982 by the Minister of Culture at the time, Jack Lang. The objective - which has remained the same ever since - was clear: to bring the French into the streets to play music or dance. Like every year for almost half a century now, the Music Festival is celebrated on June 21, the longest day of the year and that of the summer solstice. For this 2024 edition, the event will therefore be held - for our greatest pleasure - on a Friday evening.

Faithful to its long-standing commitments, the Fête de la Musique will continue to popularize music and allow fans to perform in public. The chosen date, June 21, coincides with the summer solstice, marking the start of summer and encouraging people to take to the streets to share their musical passion. The first edition was a resounding success, and since then, the Fête de la Musique has become a major annual event in many countries around the world.

Today, the Fête de la Musique has indeed evolved into a global celebration of musical diversity. It goes well beyond French borders, involving professional and amateur artists of all musical genres. Open-air concerts, street performances, events in bars and clubs are an integral part of this day dedicated to music. The Fête de la Musique offers a unique platform for emerging artists, promotes the mixing of musical styles and creates a festive and friendly atmosphere where music brings together people from all backgrounds. It has become a symbol of the importance of music in daily life and its unifying power on a global scale.